On campus: Kendall County students earn 2022 honors

Jacob Bentz of Oswego and Cesar Hernandez-Mora of Montgomery were named to the Spring Quarter 2022 Honors List at Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List. Local students honored include: Oswego residents Jacob Blocker, Samuel Bolander, Gabriella Codina, Jeffrey Crafton, Erik Dralle, Kennedy Frazier, Molly Gustafson, Blake Hamblin, Griffin Huffmon, Jaclyn Kowall, Troy McClernon, Sarah Novy, Rachel Scaliatine, Ryan Schiltz and Macy Sutton; and Yorkville residents Nicholas Bivens, Tim De Wit, Liam Gleason, Aaron Grochowski, Kevin Gruhlke, Dylan Hampton, Elijah Rodriguez, Abigail Sledden and Ethan Williams.

Milwaukee School of Engineering named local students to the Spring Quarter 2022 Dean’s List, including: Alexis Countryman of Oswego, Sean Brakeall of Oswego, Andrew Terlep of Yorkville, Anthy Tran of Oswego, Katherine Kuhn of Oswego, Hannah Knoblock of Oswego, Nathan Kennedy of Oswego, Jaden Toma of Oswego, Andrew Torres of Oswego, Ethan Jeffers of Newark and Ian Glashagel of Oswego.

David Miller of Oswego was named to Black Hills State University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Molly Wehner of Oswego, Justin Tran of Plano and Adam Eckardt and Tess Wadsworth of Yorkville were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mark Melton of Oswego achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2022 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University.

Elmhurst University held its 151st Commencement for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 21. Local students earned degrees:

Valerie M. Schallmo of Montgomery graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Pauline Marie Schallmo of Montgomery graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Management and Marketing.

Nicholas Joseph Zoppa of Montgomery graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Music Business.

Matthew Michael Zoppa of Montgomery graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Music Business and Marketing.

Eden Marie Braun of Oswego graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management and Marketing.

Lexi Elise Fisher of Oswego graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Margaret Wilmes of Oswego earned a 4.0 GPA and was named to the Dean’s List for the Winter 2022 semester at Northern Michigan University. Other local students qualifying for the Dean’s List were Dean Ramsbottom of Oswego and Jacob Fewkes and Julia Lietz of Yorkville

Anne Holstein of Montgomery earn a spot on the Dean’s List during the Spring 2022 semester at Hofstra University.

Local students earned degrees from hhe University of Alabama during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8.

Gabriella Guajardo-Jones of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Michael Hartel of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Benjamin Dobberstein of Oswego, Rebekkah Gebe of Sandwich, Nicole Hoyer of Montgomery, Shannon Smith of Plano and Lena Wickens of Newark made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the Spring 2022 semester.

Christopher Schiera of Plano earned Highest Honors during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Angela Aad of Plano (60545)

Jacob DeVol of Yorkville (60560)

Carissa Johnson of Oswego (60543)

Dawson Poling of Oswego (60543)

Local students named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester include Megan Scott and Hannah Jordan of Yorkville and Peyton Hartman of Montgomery.

Dawson Poling of Oswego graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree in Communication.

Praise Oranika of Yorkville was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

Bellarmine University has announced local students named to its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester include Jillian Anderson of Montgomery and Cerena Soto of Oswego.

Local students at the University of Iowa named were to the president’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Included in the list were Oswego residents Caitlin Guist, Christopher Hellinger, Anna Livingston, Ethan Weires and Ryan York; Madison Scheel of Montgomery; and Arthur Wynn of Yorkville.

Local students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester, including: Enrique Alvarez, Arielle Cafi and Claudia Withers of Yorkville; along with Oswego residents Lyndsey Carter, Elijah Dail, Carson Hartzog, Joseph Lagman, Evan Marquardt, Emily Marra, Sydney Ramsbottom, Luke Sackmann and Allison Sass.

Local students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list. Students earning this honor include Montgomery resident Rogerio Fragale; Oswego residents Landon Boone, Trever Carroll, Jacob Frances, Summer Hawkins, Kelsie Jackson, Nicholas Johnson, Bailey Langkan, Kaitlyn Mac Donald and Reece Parlier; and Yorkville resident Gabriella Guajardo-Jones.

Local students earned degrees from the University of Iowa this spring.

Caelee Batterson of Oswego earned a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Maxwell Bolander of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Meredith Derucki of Oswego earned a certificate in Disability Studies.

Luke Fogarty of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Anna Livingston of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Evan Marquardt of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Sydney Ramsbottom of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Katelynn Rihel of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Creative Writing.

Tremar Caleb Smith of Yorkville earned a Master of Public Affairs.

Joseph Theobold of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics.

Lake Turner of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management.

Claudia Withers of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Industrial Engineering.

The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean’s List: Danielle Johnsen of Oswego; Tristan Brittingham of Plano; and Brady Mispagel of Yorkville.

Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies, including Caitlin Rhodes, a Political Science major from Yorkville.

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2022. Oswego residents include Megan Berg, Dean’s List; Reagan Fritts, Honor Roll; Amelia Scaramuzzi, Honor Roll; Madison Signor, Dean’s List; Matthew Sorrells, Dean’s List. Also listed was Yorkville resident Meaghan O’Connor, Dean’s List.

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University including: Montgomery residents Erin Kill and Anna Wallace; Oswego residents Tom Bresingham, Meghan Carroll, Tyler Patterson and Shannon Torrez; and Yorkville resident Caroline Schweikert.

Local students graduated from Marquette University this spring.

Joel Ramos of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Anna Wallace of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations.

Tom Bresingham of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering in Bioelectronics.

Kevin Buckley of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Operations and Supply Chain Management.

Meghan Carroll of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Bridget Graff of Oswego earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Gretchen Klug of Oswego earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Eric Redmon of Yorkville earned a Master of Science in Computational Mathematical and Statistical Sciences

Local students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Ohio University include Vic Crawford from Yorkville and Abby Miller from Oswego.

Local students earned degrees from Ohio University this spring.

Chaz Kosenesky from Oswego graduated with a BS Forensic Chemistry.

Laura Kuehner from Montgomery graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing.

Abby Miller from Oswego graduated with a BA Political Science and a BSJ majoring in Journalism News and Information.

Yorkville residents Justin Hames, Delaney Lapore, Elaine Manning, Emily Manning and Steven Templin along with Gabriel Berger of Montgomery were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Elmhurst University.

*****

Several local Carthage College students completed their studies between December 2021 and May 2022.

Kaila Brugger of Montgomery graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology .

Leah Pope of Oswego graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology .

Allyssa Vargas of Oswego graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing .

Arnold Arevalo of Montgomery graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Management .

Oswego residents Megan Maruna and Zachary Sato were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Angel Schlotterback of Oswego was named to the Miami University spring 2021-22 President’s list.

