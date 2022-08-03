Kendall County Board awards federal grant money to Oswego High School Band Boosters

The Oswego High School Band Boosters organization is receiving $8,311 in federal COVID-19 relief money to help offset fundraising losses during the pandemic.

The Kendall County Board approved disbursement of the American Rescue Plan Act funds on Aug. 2.

In July, the county board approved a 3,931 grant from the same source for the Oswego East High School Band Boosters, along with a $7,450 grant to the Oswego Senior Center.

The board is in the process of distributing up to $900,000 in grant money it has budgeted for nonprofits serving Kendall County residents.

During the pandemic, nonprofit organizations were unable to conduct their usual fundraising activities.

Social service agencies suffered from fundraising revenue losses, as well, even as demand for their services increased.

Last year, the county distributed more than $440,000 in ARPA money to nonprofits.

At the Aug. 2 meeting, county board members also approved a $25,000 grant to The Conservation Foundation.

On May 26, the board approved a grant for the Yorkville Education Foundation in the amount of $11,416.