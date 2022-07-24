Earthmover Credit Union awards college scholarships to local graduates

Earthmover Credit Union awarded Teen Investment Program College Scholarships totaling $4,000 to four local high school students. The winners were based on outstanding academics, extracurricular involvement and an essay about what the title of their life would be and why.

The tiered scholarships (first place: $2,000, second place: $1,000, third place: $500 and fourth place: $500) were awarded to the following students:

First place: Jenna Buss, Yorkville, attending Aurora University studying animal sciences and English.

Second place: Cecelia Woods, Oswego, attending Aurora University studying nursing.

Third place: Riley Mont, Aurora, attending DePauw University studying business finance.

Fourth place: Sara Sienkiewicz, Plainfield, attending Central College studying biology and art.

ECU’s board of directors and staff wish them the best as they pursue their studies.