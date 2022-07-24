July 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Earthmover Credit Union awards college scholarships to local graduates

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are scholarship winners Riley Mont, Jenna Buss, Cecelia Woods, Sara Sienkiewicz with Earthmover Credit Union CEO/President Kelly McDonough.

Pictured are scholarship winners Riley Mont, Jenna Buss, Cecelia Woods, Sara Sienkiewicz with Earthmover Credit Union CEO/President Kelly McDonough. (photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Earthmover Credit Union awarded Teen Investment Program College Scholarships totaling $4,000 to four local high school students. The winners were based on outstanding academics, extracurricular involvement and an essay about what the title of their life would be and why.

The tiered scholarships (first place: $2,000, second place: $1,000, third place: $500 and fourth place: $500) were awarded to the following students:

First place: Jenna Buss, Yorkville, attending Aurora University studying animal sciences and English.

Second place: Cecelia Woods, Oswego, attending Aurora University studying nursing.

Third place: Riley Mont, Aurora, attending DePauw University studying business finance.

Fourth place: Sara Sienkiewicz, Plainfield, attending Central College studying biology and art.

ECU’s board of directors and staff wish them the best as they pursue their studies.