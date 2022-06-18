Friends of the Charles B. Phillips Library sponsoring July 4 bbq fundraiser

The Friends of the Charles B. Phillips Library are sponsoring the Independence Day Walk-Up & Carry-Out BBQ Dinner fundraiser. The dinner will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in front of Charles B. Phillips Library, 6 N. Jackson St. in Newark.

5 B’s will be grilling pork chops and chicken dinners. Tickets are $15 each and are available at Heartland Bank and Trust in Newark and at Charles B. Phillips Library. Funds raised from the barbecue will support the library and its expansion project.

The renovation and expansion project, to conform with the Library Building Program, has commenced. The expansion will include the construction of the new community room and required support spaces, including a vestibule that permits access to the community room, new restrooms to meet handicapped-accessible code requirements and a storeroom to replace the shed that has been removed.

Drawings and pictures of the project will be on display July 4 in front of the library.