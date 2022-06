The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District will host its annual used oil drop off from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Grainco FS, 8115 Route 47 in Yorkville.

During the event, used oil, antifreeze and oil filters will be accepted. Attendees will need to keep the containers they use to transport their used oil.

This is a free public event, however donations are appreciated.