Quilters Dozen annual PrairieFest Quilt Raffle fundraiser now on

The Quilters Dozen Quilt Club of Oswego has kicked off their annual fundraiser, the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle.

One lucky winner will take home the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt, “Japanese Garden,” named for its fabrics’ colorful prints. Soft creams, greens, and reds were used to produce a peaceful palette. The quilt measures 51 by 63 inches for cuddling on a couch or displayed on the wall. It is made entirely of quality cotton fabric and hand quilted by Quilters Dozen members.

Quilt raffle donation is $1 a ticket or six tickets for $5. Raffle tickets are now available from quilt club members and, in groups of six, online at the PrairieFest.com website. Tickets for the raffle quilt will be sold during the annual PrairieFest Quilt Show June 17-19 at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum.

Proceeds benefit the Oswego American Legion Post 675 and the Oswegoland Park District’s PrairieFest Celebration.

Oswegoland community invited to display quilts during PrairieFest show

Are you a proud quilt owner? If so, why not share your fabric art treasure with the whole community during the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt Show?

Area residents who own heirloom family quilts or quilts they have created themselves or purchased are encouraged to display their treasures at this year’s show Contemporary and antique quilts that are either machine or hand quilted are welcome.

There is no cost to display quilts at the show.

This year’s show will be during the annual Prairie Fest community celebration at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. (Jackson at Polk).

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

The show is co-hosted by the Quilters Dozen Quilt Club, the Oswegoland Park District, and the Little White School Museum.

A certified quilt appraiser will be available to appraise visitors’ treasured quilts during the show June 17 and 18. There will be an appraisal fee.

Quilts for the show should be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Little White School Museum. Displayed quilts must be picked up by their owners after the show closes, between 4:30 and 5 p.m. June 19.

Quilt show entry forms are available for download and printout at Prairiefest.com under the “Join US” tab, from Quilters Dozen members, and during the drop-off time at the Little White School Museum on Wednesday, June 15.

The Quilters Dozen meets weekly at the Oswego American Legion Post 675 post home, 19 W. Washington St., Oswego. For information about the Quilt Show, this year’s quilt raffle fundraiser or the Quilters Dozen Club, call Diana Schlosser at 630-554-9367 or Sue Matile at 630-554-8743.