Area women pound nails for latest Habitat for Humanity home

Area women nailed siding and performed other home construction tasks Saturday, June 4, at 656 Spruce Street in Aurora.

The effort was Montgomery-based Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity’s fifth annual Women Build.

Julie Clark coordinated the build for Habitat. Each volunteer donated $250 for materials.

Habitat volunteer Len Zegiel supervised the team. Members were Tlucka Chism, Ellen Kohlmeir and Cristal Lopez, Aurora; Marni Kretzschmar and Jenna Strohmenger, Batavia; Carolyn Krause, Joliet; Katie Park, North Aurora; Carrie Skreens, Winfield; and Bev Brisbin and Kelly Jordan Licht, Yorkville.

Women Build is a Habitat for Humanity International program that encourages women to make a difference by building homes and communities. The program seeks to encourage women volunteers to further the home-building mission of Habitat for Humanity.

Since Women Builds originated in 1991, volunteers have constructed more than 2,225 homes around the world.

“We started out our first year with 15 participants. Since then, we’ve had as many as 65 participants! Every year we are more impressed with the growth of the participants and the dedication they show,” Clark said.

Women Build participants come together from all walks of life to build stronger, safer communities. Women and children make up the majority of people populating Habitat neighborhoods, as they are the most likely to be affected by poor living conditions.

“Women Build events provide the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities,” Clark said.

Founded in 1988 in Aurora, Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity is a Christian nonprofit based at Genesis Community Church in Montgomery.

Genesis Pastor Jeffrey Barrett is Fox Valley Habitat CEO.

“Habitat is driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live,” Barrett said.

Since its founding, Fox Valley Habitat has partnered with about 70 families in Aurora, North Aurora, Montgomery and Batavia to provide affordable shelter.

Fox Valley Habitat is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a grassroots effort launched in 1976.

Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home.

Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help Habitat families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.

To learn more, call 630-859-3333 or visit www.foxvalleyhabitat.org.