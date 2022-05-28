Support Extension with drive-thru dinner fundraiser June 16

Get a tasty dinner in a convenient drive-thru format and support your local community, all with the Friends of Extension and 4-H Foundation Pork Chop Dinner. The annual fundraiser supports University of Illinois Extension, 4-H, and Master Gardener programs in Kendall County.

Tickets are on sale for a pickup pork dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 16 at the University of Illinois Extension office, 7775B Route 47, Yorkville. Each meal includes pork option, applesauce, coleslaw, baked beans, dinner roll and cookie. Options include a two-chop dinner for $14, one chop for $12, two porkburgers for $10 or one porkburger for $8.

Tickets will be available through 4-H members and the Kendall County Extension office until June 1. A very limited number are available at the door for an extra dollar per ticket.

The Kendall-Grundy Pork Producers generously donate their time to prepare the meal and grill the fresh pork chops and porkburgers. Volunteers from Friends of Extension, 4-H Foundation, Extension Council, Master Gardeners and 4-H also donate their time to help.

For information or to get tickets, call the Extension office at 630-553-5823 or visit the Yorkville office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All proceeds will help support the community programs provided by Illinois Extension in Kendall County, including 4-H Youth Development, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and Nutrition and Wellness.