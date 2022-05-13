Open Door golf outing planned for June 17

Open Door Rehabilitation Center will host its 29th annual golf outing June 17 at Bliss Creek Golf Club in Sugar Grove.

The annual community event will kick off with a shotgun start golf ball raffle at 12:30 p.m.

The outing consists of 18 holes, fun contests, complimentary drinks and snacks, free range tokens, and a steak dinner with dessert. This year, there is a 1980s theme. Organizers encourage all golfers to consider coming out to support programs and services for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to any organization or individual looking to donate. Those interested will be recognized in the Open Door newsletter, website, banquet program, and Facebook posts. Sponsorships of $250 and greater will receive special signage on the golf course.

For information or to register, visit odrc.org or call Kayla Gomez at 815-786-8468, ext. 222.