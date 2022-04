The Fern Dell Historic Association will host a drive thru barbecue fundraiser Friday, April 22, at the Fern Dell Museum, 9 E. Front St. in Newark.

Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the east side of the museum. The cost is $15 for two pork chops, 1/2 chicken or a combo meal with sides. The meal is being prepared by 5B’s Catering.

Proceeds will be used for upcoming maintenance to the historic buildings.