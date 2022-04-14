Oswego resident celebrates 102nd birthday

Oswego resident Violet Gottfried celebrated her 102nd birthday April 11.

Gottfried has lived in the community about 17 years. Her family includes a daughter-in-law, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She had two sons, James and Dennis, who are deceased.

Violet grew up on the south side of Chicago, one of nine children. She likes playing solitaire on her tablet and loves to play in the garden. She looks forward to the nice weather ahead so she can get out there.