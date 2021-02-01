Woman rescued after falling through ice on Oswego pond; dog remains missing

Oswego police, assisted by a local resident, helped rescue a woman Monday, Feb. 1, after she fell through ice on a frozen pond in the area of Bridgeview Drive, according to the Oswego Fire Protection District.

In a statement, the fire district reported that it was dispatched to the pond about 10 a.m. to rescue an individual.

According to the fire district, the woman fell through the ice after her dog had wandered onto the pond, which is located just west of Ogden Falls Boulevard, south of Ogden Avenue.

Oswego police and a nearby resident had rescued the woman from the pond by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. Paramedics treated the woman at the scene.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters were unable to find the dog.

Bristol-Kendall and Sugar Grove fire protection district personnel assisted at the scene.