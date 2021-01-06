Yorkville to award $400,000 in pandemic relief grants to 42 local businesses

The United City of Yorkville announced Tuesday, Jan. 5, that it will award $400,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief grants to 42 local businesses.

Local businesses to receive the grants include restaurants, auto shops, martial arts studios, preschools and health care facilities. The grant will range from $2,425 up to $19,000, according to the city.

The city is providing half of the funding for the grants, with the other half coming through the Local CURE Economic Support Program administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Funds for the CURE program were provided to the state under the Federal CARES Act.

“The amounts awarded [to businesses] were based on a merit basis, with consideration given to the overall impact of COVID-19 on the business, the continued viability of the business, and qualification under the program,” a news release issued Tuesday by the city said

Pepe’s Mexican Grill and Flight Tasting Room and Bottle Shop received the most funding of any business, with $19,000 awarded to each, according to grant information provided by the city.

A total of 53 businesses applied for the grants, according to the release. Those that were not selected either did not fully complete the application or did not meet the state’s eligibility requirements.

“Businesses received funding for multiple needs, including restarting business operations, supporting restaurant operations, rent assistance and general business support,” the press release said.