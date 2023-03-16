Montgomery Village Board OKs funding resolution for $1 million Concord Drive resurfacing

A busy street through a residential neighborhood on Montgomery’s west side will be resurfaced early this summer.

In a unanimous 6-0 ballot during a meeting Monday, March 13, the Village Board approved a resolution authorizing the use of village funds to pay 25% of the cost of resurfacing a 1.43 mile section of Concord Drive between Gordon Road and Galena Road.

Mark Wolf, the village’s public works director, told the board the village has received a grant up to $750,000 from the federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) to pay for the remaining 75% of the street resurfacing and related engineering costs.

Wolf said Illinois Department of Transportation is set to open contractor bids for the project April 28 with construction expected to start in June or July.

Christopher Ott, an engineer with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. (EEI), of Sugar Grove, the village’s engineering consultants, told the board the current estimate cost for the resurfacing project is $1,072,370.

Ott said the village’s 25% share of the project cost is currently estimated at $322,370, including a portion of the engineering costs.

Village President Matt Brolley said he was pleased to see the village “putting federal dollars to work” in town.

In a related matter, the board voted 5-0 to hire EEI at a cost of $97,370 to provide construction engineering services for the Concord Drive resurfacing. Board member Doug Marecek had briefly left the board meeting room when the motion to hire EEI was called and did not participate in the balloting.