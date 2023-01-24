Montgomery to pay $108,442 for engineering oversight on North River Street water main replacement project

The Montgomery Village Board has hired an engineering firm to oversee construction of a replacement water main along North River Street in the village’s downtown.

In a 5-0 ballot Monday evening, Jan. 23, the board voted to award a contract totaling $108,442 to Engineering Enterprises, Inc., of Sugar Grove.

In a memo to the board, Mark Wolf, the village’s director of public works, described the North River Street water main as one of the “key sections” of water main in need of replacement as part of the village’s Non-Revenue Water Reduction (NRWR) plan.

The village is implementing the NRWR plan to reduce its water loss levels in order to obtain Lake Michigan water through DuPage Water Commission by the end of the decade.

The board voted Oct. 24 to award a contract totaling $1,207,276 to Kane County Excavating of Hampshire to install the new main.

Board member Theresa Sperling was absent from Monday’s meeting and did not participate in the vote.