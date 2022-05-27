Montgomery hires engineering firm for Concord Drive resurfacing project

The Montgomery Village Board took another step this week to position the village to receive federal highway funds to resurface Concord Drive on the village’s west side next year.

Board members voted 5-0 Monday, May 23 to approve a professional services agreement with Engineering Enterprise, Inc. of Sugar Grove (EEI) at a cost of $70,022 to prepare engineering plans to resurface the road between Galena Road and Gordon Road.

The village is seeking up to $750,000 in Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds allocated through the Kane Kendall Council of Mayors to help pay for the project.

Village staff is hopeful the Council of Mayors will approve the village’s request for the funding so that it can seek contractor bids for the project next April.

In a memo to the Board, Mark Wolf, the village’s director of public works, noted that the village now needs to award a contract for the engineering work to “hit the target” bidding date of next April.

Wolf said the “preliminary and design engineering costs are the full responsibility of the village.”

He added the targeted April date for receiving contractor bids would allow construction to take place after the 2022-2023 school year ends.

Wolf said village officials will have a good idea on whether the Council of Mayors will award the STP funds for the project in July, following a meeting of the agency’s transportation committee.



