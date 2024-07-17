Yorkville construction of new water mains will require River Street closure July 22-25

The upcoming water main construction in Yorkville will require the closing of River Street to through-traffic beginning on July 22. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Starting Monday, July 22, the City of Yorkville will begin construction on the installation of new water mains on River, Center, Spring, West, Colton and Park streets.

The construction will require the closing of River Street to through-traffic beginning on July 22. Workers will be on-site generally between 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on all week days. Some construction may be necessary on Saturdays as well.

The road closure is expected to be completed around Thursday, July 25. Another one or two-day closure is necessary either the first or second week of August depending on testing results of the newly constructed water mains.

The city contracted with the lowest bidder, Conley Excavating and Construction, as part of their Contract A water main replacement construction for $2,312,286.

The water main replacement project was necessary to replace the aging water mains and to improve water distribution efficiency.

The complete project is currently scheduled to be completed by Nov. 29. Along with installing new water mains and fire hydrants, the construction will involve curb removal and replacement, sidewalk removal and replacement, and paving improvement and restoration.

The surrounding landscaping will be seeded and fertilized using an application of hydro-mulch to prevent future soil erosion which minimizes stormwater flooding.