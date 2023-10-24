Kendall County hires economic development director

Todd Volker is the new Kendall County economic development director. (Mark Foster)

As Kendall County’s population increases, county officials want to capitalize on the growing market with more business development.

That’s why the county government has hired an economic development director to attract more commercial and industrial enterprises to Kendall County.

The new director is Todd Volker of Ottawa, who has plenty of experience both with business development and directing a goal-oriented agency.

Volker most recently served as the executive director of Habitat For Humanity for LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, leading staff and volunteers at the home-building operation.

He also worked with the Small Business Development Center for the five-county Illinois Valley area, providing future entrepreneurs and established business owners with business consulting services.

“I’m really passionate about small business and what it can do,” Volker said.

In addition to bringing in new businesses, Volker said his job also will be to ensure that the county retains the enterprises it already has and to work with local municipalities.

The Kendall County Board authorized creation of the economic development director’s post last spring. Volker was introduced to board members at their Oct. 17 meeting.