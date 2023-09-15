Oswego village staffer named new Kendall County administrator

YORKVILLE – Village of Oswego Deputy Administrator Christina Burns has been named the new administrator for Kendall County.

Burns replaces Scott Koeppel, who resigned from the county’s top staff post in April to become the village administrator of Sugar Grove.

The Kendall County Board approved Burns’ appointment on a unanimous vote at a special meeting on Sept. 14.

“Kendall County is an exciting place to be,” Burns said. “There is a really strong spirit of collaboration here.”

“We hit a home run,” County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said of board’s selection.

Burns has worked on the village of Oswego staff for nearly 10 years, first as assistant administrator before being given additional responsibilities and the title of deputy administrator in 2019.

“Our loss is the county’s gain,” Oswego Village Administrator Dan DiSanto said. “They made a great choice. I’m really happy for her.”

DiSanto said Burns has been involved everything from economic development to human resources for the village of Oswego.

“I knew she was going to become a manager somewhere so I’m glad it’s here,” DiSanto said.

There were 18 applicants for the post, Kellogg said.

A team of county officials including County Clerk Debbie Gillette, Highway Engineer Fran Klaas, Deputy Administrator Latreese Caldwell and Geographic Information System Mapping Director Meagan Briganti conducted the first round of interviews.

Kellogg and County Board member Scott Gengler, the finance committee chairman, handled the second round.

“It was an obvious choice,” Kellogg said. “She has experience in every aspect we were looking for. “It really wasn’t close. She checked the box on everything.”

Gengler said Burns’ experience handling economic development in Oswego is a major plus.

“Economic development is critical to Kendall County looking forward,” Gengler said. “She has a phenomenal work record and skill set.”

Burns, of Naperville, has an undergraduate degree in communications from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., and received a master’s in public administration from Northern Illinois University in 2010.

She will earn a base salary of $175,000 per year plus benefits.

Burns’ last day on the job in Oswego will be Oct. 4. She will assume her duties with the county Oct. 9, Kellogg said.

DiSanto said the village of Oswego will review the job description for its deputy administrator post before conducting a search to fill the position.