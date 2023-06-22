Kendall County starts expansion of downtown Yorkville campus today with building demolition

YORKVILLE – Today’s start for demolition of a downtown Yorkville building heralds the beginning of an ambitious project to expand the Kendall County office campus.

Demolition crews will get to work this morning to raze the modest county annex building at 105 W. Fox St., Kendall County Facilities Management Director Dan Polvere said.

The blue two-level concrete block and frame structure sits between the Kendall County Office Building at 111 W. Fox St., home of the county administration, and the former Bristol-Kendall fire station at 101 W. Fox St., which was recently purchased by the county.

Tearing down the annex building is the first phase of the $10 million campus expansion project. The Kendall County Board earlier this spring approved a $55,000 contract with Elgin-based Fowler Enterprises to handle the demolition.

The former fire house, which sits at the northwest corner of Fox Street and South Bridge Street (Route 47), was purchased by the county for $800,000.

The five-bay fire station building will be transformed into the new home for the county’s Facilities Management Department.

Removal of the annex building will open up space for reconfiguring the driveways, walkways and parking areas at the county complex, which also includes the Historic Kendall County Courthouse, now home to the Kendall County Forest Preserve District.

Kendall County will demolish this building at 105 W. Fox St. in Yorkville to make room for the expansion of the county's downtown campus. The structure is seen from its Fox Street frontage, with the Kendall County Office Building looming to the left. (Mark Foster)

Immediately to the north of the firehouse will be the location for a new building to house the Kendall County Clerk, Recorder and Elections Office.

County leaders plan to get construction of the building underway this year and open for business in time for the 2024 elections.

That building will occupy a prominent location at the top of the hill directly overlooking South Bridge Street (Route 47) and the downtown business district.

Much of the main floor, which covers about 14,000 square feet, will provide space for the county clerk’s Elections Office, along with the clerk and recorder functions.

The 4,500-square-foot lower level, with outdoor access to the east on the sloping property, will be used for storage.

The project is to be financed with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The parking lot, with access from South Main Street, forms the western boundary of the campus. The lot will be expanded and reconfigured, along with walkways connecting all of the county buildings.

With the county’s Facilities Management Department taking over the former firehouse, it will leave its headquarters at the county’s other main campus on West John Street in Yorkville.

As a result, space will be created for the expansion of the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

Once County Clerk Debbie Gillette has vacated her offices on the second floor of the Kendall County Office Building, along with the elections office on the first floor, the county will be in a position to renovate those spaces for other use.