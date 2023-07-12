Girls basketball: Parkview Christian’s Kayla Linden receives national coaching honor

Parkview Christian girls basketball coach Kayla Linden has been named the 2022-2023 National Coach of the Year by the National Christian School Athletic Association.

Linden, who has coached the Parkview Christian team for nine years, led the Falcons to a 30-3 record this past season.

The Falcons earned a first-place finish in multiple tournaments at the beginning of the year, and capped off the season by winning both the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament and the ACSI Mid-America Tournament. They also took home third-place in Division 1 of the NCSAA Basketball Championships.

“We are thrilled for coach Linden being named Girls Basketball Coach of the Year!” Parkview Christian athletic director Alyssa Smith said. “Kayla is a former college basketball player, she created our girls basketball program here at Parkview, and she has coached various levels of the program for many years, so her knowledge and dedication for the game is incredible. But she has always coached for Christ. She uses every practice, game, and team activity as an opportunity to help our girls grow in their faith and be a light of Christ to our school and our community. She is such a blessing to our entire Parkview family in so many ways and we couldn’t think of anyone who deserves this honor more than her. She gives all the glory to God, and as she always says, ‘For Him!’”

Linden also received congratulations from many of her players.

“Congratulations Coach Linden! We are all so deeply proud of you and the leadership you put into this team, the school, the Lord, and everything else you do,” said Liz Griswold, a senior on this past season’s Parkview Christian team. “I am so blessed to have gotten to be a part of your team and to be able to be coached by you for so many years. Love you always.”

“Congrats to my coach of seven years and counting for being named the NCSAA National Coach of the Year. You deserve this to no end,” Parkview Christian’s Gracie Lambes said. “Thank you for shining in all that you do and being an example I can always look to. Thank you for always pushing me to grow as a godly woman off the court as well as on the court. I am so thankful that God has placed you in my life to coach me and continue to coach me - thank you for making an impact on my life and my growth, that will be something I will cherish forever. Keep pointing others to Christ and always praising HIS name above any.”