Baseball: Record Newspapers All-Area team

Here is the 2023 Record Newspapers All-Area baseball team.
Kaden Aguirre, Plano, junior, pitcher: All-conference pitcher posted 3-5 record with 3.84 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 51 innings.
Nate Harris, Yorkville, junior, outfielder/pitcher: Northwestern recruit batted .379 with a 1.182 OPS and 36 hits, of them 11 doubles, two triples and five homers, with 36 runs scored and 14 RBIs. On the mound posted a 2-5 record with a 3.95 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings.
Cody Hazzard, Yorkville Christian, senior, pitcher: Missouri S&T commit posted 7-3 record with 96 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings. At the plate Hazzard hit .396.
Cody Haynes, Oswego East, senior, outfielder: Tablesetter at top of Wolves’ lineup batted .345 with .907 OPS and 30 hits, of them five doubles, with 34 runs scored and 15 RBIs, helping lead Oswego East to first regional and sectional titles in school history.
Trey Hernandez, Oswego, senior, third base: Waubonsee commit was Southwest Prairie Conference Player of the Year for SPC West champ Oswego. Hernandez batted .423 with a 1.085 OPS, with 52 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, two homers, 43 RBIs and 18 runs scored for 26-12 team that reached sectional final for second straight season.
Austin Marks, Sandwich, senior, center fielder: One of the best center fielders in the area and also a standout basketball player. Marks batted .386 with a .514 on-base percentage, and 34 hits, seven doubles, two triples, three homers and 16 RBIs.
Joe Martin, Newark, senior, pitcher: SIU-Edwardsville commit was a stellar two-way talent. On the mound posted 1.60 ERA with 107 strikeouts over 48 innings. At the plate Martin batted .452 with 38 hits, 33 RBIs, 26 runs scored and also had 20 stolen bases.
Noah Mottet, Oswego, junior, pitcher: All-conference selection joined Oswego rotation in April and posted a 6-0 record with a 0.995 ERA over 39 innings. Mottet was the winning pitcher in Panthers’ regional championship game, and also started Oswego’s sectional semifinal win.
Josh Polubinski, Oswego East, senior, third base: Wolves’ cleanup hitter batted .412 with 1.232 OPS and 42 hits, of them nine doubles, two triples and five homers, with 40 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
Mike Polubinski, Oswego East, senior, center field: An outstanding center fielder defensively, Polubinski was also a big bat for Wolves’ team that won program’s first regional and sectional titles. Polubinski batted .468 with 1.268 OPS and 51 hits, of them 12 doubles, two triples and three homers, with 24 RBIs and 35 runs scored.
Eddie Scaccia, Oswego, senior, pitcher: Southwest Prairie Conference Pitcher of the Year for SPC West champ Oswego. Scaccia posted a 4-1 record with a 1.42 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 34 innings. Had 14-strikeout combined no-hitter against Plainfield North and threw complete-game shutout in regional semifinal for 26-12 sectional finalist.
Griffin Sleyko, Oswego East, senior, pitcher: Clutch Wolves’ pitcher who threw nine complete games in 10 starts threw a nine-inning complete game in a 2-1 sectional final win over Oswego, and threw complete game in regional final win over Waubonsie Valley, leading Oswego East to first-ever regional and sectional titles. Sleyko on the year posted 7-4 record with 1.56 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 62 2/3 innings.
Simon Skroch, Yorkville, junior, pitcher: Minnesota recruit posted 6-4 record and one save with a 1.94 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 54 innings. At the plate scored 10 runs and had seven RBIs while batting .258.
Kameron Yearsley, Yorkville, senior, outfielder/pitcher: Sweet-swinging lefty had monster year at the plate, hitting .526 with 1.437 OPS. Yearsley had 51 hits, of them 10 doubles, two triples and six homers, with 38 RBIs and 33 runs scored. On the mound went 2-0 and had two saves with a 2.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 14 innings.
Honorable mention
Michael Dopart, Yorkville, junior; Patrick Flynn, Oswego East, junior, pitcher; Chase Gerwig, Oswego, senior, shortstop; Dylan Kubek, Oswego East, senior, outfielder; Jake Kruser, Newark, senior, utility; Chance Lange, Sandwich; Tyler Lissman, Sandwich; Jackson Petsche, Oswego East, junior; Jason Phillips, Plano, freshman; Jess Seaton, Yorkville Christian, junior, catcher; Tyler Stack, Owego, senior, catcher; Ethan Valles, Oswego, senior, infielder.