Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Yamilet Aguirre, Yorkville, wrestling, junior

Name: Yamilet Aguirre
School: Yorkville, junior
Sport: Wrestling
Why she was selected: Aguirre took second place in the 120-pound bracket at the IHSA state girls wrestling tournament for her second state medal. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What are the emotions of taking second at state?
Aguirre: My semifinals match (beating Bowen’s Monica Griffin to avenge a third-place match loss from last year). After I won it, I was crying. I was like: ‘Oh my gosh, I did it,’ I’m just proud to say I made it here.”
Welge: What was your mindset going into state?
Aguirre: Definitely excited, hoping for a better showing than last year. I didn’t get the place I wanted last year. It definitely gave me a lot more motivation to place higher this year.
Welge: This being the second year of an IHSA-sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament, do you still feel like a trailblazer?
Aguirre: I still feel like I’m a trailblazer with our girls team. We finally had a girls team, and being the captain it made me feel like I set the standard for Yorkville High School.
Welge: How did you get started in wrestling?
Aguirre: My family. My three cousins started doing wrestling before I did with Tomcat Wrestling Club. I had seen them all do it and I thought I don’t want to sit here and do nothing. It was fun for me.
Welge: Did you have any success at the state level before high school?
Aguirre: I did win the IKWF girls state once or twice, I don’t remember, and I was able to wrestle for Team Illinois. That was very fun. I moved to Yorkville the middle of my freshman year.
Welge: Your coach said you are a real student of the sport. Yes?
Aguirre: Yes. I enjoy watching every weight class wrestle at meets. I enjoy watching other girls wrestle and pick up things from them.