Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Alexandra Bishop, Plano, volleyball, senior

Name: Alexandra Bishop
School: Plano, senior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Bishop had 15 kills, one shy of the school record, in Plano’s 18-25, 32-30, 25-22 win over Sandwich. Bishop was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: How big and exciting of a win was that?
Bishop: It was an amazing win. We hadn’t beaten Sandwich in a few years in volleyball. To beat them now, it was great. It was nerve-wracking, but I’m glad my whole team was able to keep their composure to get the pass to the setter where I would be able to get those kills. Without them I wouldn’t have been able to get 15 kills.
Welge: Have you ever had a match like that before?
Bishop: Two matches previous I had nine kills against La Salle-Peru, which I’ve never even come close to before. To be able to get to that point is amazing. It’s all to the coaches I have now and the ones I have now. They have helped me get to the point where I am now.
Welge: How’s the season going?
Bishop: It’s been an amazing season for the whole team. Yes, you don’t see it in wins and losses, but the connections we have made, especially compared to last season, has been a tremendous change.
Welge: You play volleyball, basketball and soccer. How do you balance the commitments?
Bishop: It’s a lot to balance the three sports. At the time, during volleyball season I’m fully committed to volleyball. If a team has an open gym I will try to be there but at the same time I have to know my limits where I’m not hurting myself and the team I’m in at the moment. I make it work; and my coaches, they know I’m in the sports I’m in. They move stuff around to help me.
Welge: What’s your favorite class in school?
Bishop: This year, probably pottery. I like how independent the class is.
Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?
Bishop: Probably “Gossip Girl.”