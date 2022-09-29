September 29, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Alexandra Bishop, Plano, volleyball, senior

By Joshua Welge

Plano senior Alexandra Bishop (Photo provided by Plano High School)

Name: Alexandra Bishop

School: Plano, senior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Bishop had 15 kills, one shy of the school record, in Plano’s 18-25, 32-30, 25-22 win over Sandwich. Bishop was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: How big and exciting of a win was that?

Bishop: It was an amazing win. We hadn’t beaten Sandwich in a few years in volleyball. To beat them now, it was great. It was nerve-wracking, but I’m glad my whole team was able to keep their composure to get the pass to the setter where I would be able to get those kills. Without them I wouldn’t have been able to get 15 kills.

Welge: Have you ever had a match like that before?

Bishop: Two matches previous I had nine kills against La Salle-Peru, which I’ve never even come close to before. To be able to get to that point is amazing. It’s all to the coaches I have now and the ones I have now. They have helped me get to the point where I am now.

Welge: How’s the season going?

Bishop: It’s been an amazing season for the whole team. Yes, you don’t see it in wins and losses, but the connections we have made, especially compared to last season, has been a tremendous change.

Welge: You play volleyball, basketball and soccer. How do you balance the commitments?

Bishop: It’s a lot to balance the three sports. At the time, during volleyball season I’m fully committed to volleyball. If a team has an open gym I will try to be there but at the same time I have to know my limits where I’m not hurting myself and the team I’m in at the moment. I make it work; and my coaches, they know I’m in the sports I’m in. They move stuff around to help me.

Welge: What’s your favorite class in school?

Bishop: This year, probably pottery. I like how independent the class is.

Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Bishop: Probably “Gossip Girl.”

