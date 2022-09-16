Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 15: Parkview Christian 8-man football gets first-ever win

FOOTBALL
Parkview Christian/FOFCA 40, Fellowship of Christian Athletes 20
Justin Morris scored two touchdowns, Hunter Scheidt had a touchdown and five tackles and Noel Green had a TD as Parkview Christian football earned the first win in program history. Jordan Clodfelter had a blocked punt and Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell five tackles.
BOYS GOLF
Oswego East 167, Sandwich 180
Oswego East’s Connor Banks shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Logan Hong posted a 42, Ethan Gustafson a 43 and Alex Currer a 45. For Sandwich Kai Kern shot a 43, Noah Campbell a 44, Kadin Kern a 45 and Chance Lange a 48.
Serena 164, Plano 240
The Huskers shot a 164 team total at Cedardell. Cam Figgins led the way with a 3-over par 38.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Indian Creek d. Newark 17-25, 25-20, 25-10
Kiara Wesseh had nine kills and 16 digs, Lauren Ulrich 14 assists and four kills and Taylor Kruser 14 digs for Newark (13-1, 4-1).
Morris d. Sandwich 25-18, 23-25, 25-20
Claire Allen had 18 kills, Alexis Sexton had 27 assists and seven digs and Alana Stahl seven kills, seven digs and two blocks for Sandwich (7-11, 0-4). Kaylin Herren added five kills and three blocks and Breanna Sexton 13 digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville 4, Joliet West 3
Paige Phillips won at No. 3 singles, Trinity Stewart/Olivia Hernandez at No. 2 doubles, Kaitlyn Rojas/Aliesha Peterson at No. 3 doubles and Sarah Taylor/Audra Graver at No. 4 doubles.
Yorkville JV 5, Joliet West 2
Sophia Angername won at No. 2 singles and Christine Silva at No. 3 singles, Kylie Weyer and Charlotte Chaloka won at No. 1 doubles, Madelyn Newell and Sarah Baise at No. 2 doubles and Elizabeth Strukel and Olivia Lapato at No. 4 doubles.
Yorkville 6, Coal City 1
Alexis Fendanzo-Dudley and Kaitlyn Hiz won singles matches for Yorkville and the Foxes swept all four doubles matches.
BOYS SOCCER
Ottawa 7, Sandwich 0
Johnathan Carlson had eight saves in goal for Sandwich (2-11, 0-5).