September 16, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
Kendall County Prep SportsBaseball | Kendall County NowBoys Basketball | Kendall County NowBoys Bowling | Kendall County NowBoys Cross Country | Kendall County NowBoys Golf | Kendall County NowBoys Hockey | Kendall County NowBoys Lacrosse | Kendall County NowBoys Soccer | Kendall County NowBoys Swimming | Kendall County NowBoys Tennis | Kendall County NowBoys Track | Kendall County NowBoys Volleyball | Kendall County NowBoys Water Polo | Kendall County NowBoys Wrestling | Kendall County NowGirls Badminton | Kendall County NowGirls Basketball | Kendall County NowGirls Bowling | Kendall County NowGirls Cross Country | Kendall County NowGirls Golf | Kendall County NowGirls Gymnastics | Kendall County NowGirls Lacrosse | Kendall County NowGirls Soccer | Kendall County NowGirls Swimming | Kendall County NowGirls Tennis | Kendall County NowGirls Track | Kendall County NowGirls Volleyball | Kendall County NowSoftball | Kendall County Now
Kendall County Prep Sports

Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 15: Parkview Christian 8-man football gets first-ever win

By Joshua Welge

FOOTBALL

Parkview Christian/FOFCA 40, Fellowship of Christian Athletes 20

Justin Morris scored two touchdowns, Hunter Scheidt had a touchdown and five tackles and Noel Green had a TD as Parkview Christian football earned the first win in program history. Jordan Clodfelter had a blocked punt and Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell five tackles.

BOYS GOLF

Oswego East 167, Sandwich 180

Oswego East’s Connor Banks shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Logan Hong posted a 42, Ethan Gustafson a 43 and Alex Currer a 45. For Sandwich Kai Kern shot a 43, Noah Campbell a 44, Kadin Kern a 45 and Chance Lange a 48.

Serena 164, Plano 240

The Huskers shot a 164 team total at Cedardell. Cam Figgins led the way with a 3-over par 38.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Indian Creek d. Newark 17-25, 25-20, 25-10

Kiara Wesseh had nine kills and 16 digs, Lauren Ulrich 14 assists and four kills and Taylor Kruser 14 digs for Newark (13-1, 4-1).

Morris d. Sandwich 25-18, 23-25, 25-20

Claire Allen had 18 kills, Alexis Sexton had 27 assists and seven digs and Alana Stahl seven kills, seven digs and two blocks for Sandwich (7-11, 0-4). Kaylin Herren added five kills and three blocks and Breanna Sexton 13 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 4, Joliet West 3

Paige Phillips won at No. 3 singles, Trinity Stewart/Olivia Hernandez at No. 2 doubles, Kaitlyn Rojas/Aliesha Peterson at No. 3 doubles and Sarah Taylor/Audra Graver at No. 4 doubles.

Yorkville JV 5, Joliet West 2

Sophia Angername won at No. 2 singles and Christine Silva at No. 3 singles, Kylie Weyer and Charlotte Chaloka won at No. 1 doubles, Madelyn Newell and Sarah Baise at No. 2 doubles and Elizabeth Strukel and Olivia Lapato at No. 4 doubles.

Yorkville 6, Coal City 1

Alexis Fendanzo-Dudley and Kaitlyn Hiz won singles matches for Yorkville and the Foxes swept all four doubles matches.

BOYS SOCCER

Ottawa 7, Sandwich 0

Johnathan Carlson had eight saves in goal for Sandwich (2-11, 0-5).

Girls VolleyballSoccerGolfTennisYorkville PrepsSandwich PrepsNewark PrepsOswego East PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.