August 15, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
High school sports roundup for Monday, August 15: Mia Natividad’s personal record 32 paces Yorkville golf to dual win

By Joshua Welge

Yorkville's Mia Natividad hits a drive on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

GIRLS GOLF

Yorkville 204, Plainfield South 251

Yorkville’s Mia Natividad shot a personal nine-hole record score of 32 to pace the Foxes to the dual win. Laine Leonard posted a 48, Ellery Hyett a 58 and Peyton Levine a 66.

Joliet 169, Oswego Co-Op 174

Oswego Co-Op’s Katelin Hong shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Annabelle Williams added a personal best 45, Katie Johnsen a 44 and Abby Mundsinger a 48.

BOYS GOLF

Oswego

The Panthers shot a 328 to place eighth at the Bob Sterr Invite. Ty Ahrens shot Oswego’s low score of 74 for sixth place. Michael Hohlstrom carded an 81, Jack Wolcott an 85 and Brady Monahan and Matt Matile an 88.

Oswego East

The Wolves shot a 344 to take 11th out of 15 teams at the Plainfield North Invite. Andy Lewis carded the Wolves’ low score of 82, followed by Connor Banks (84), Eric Lewis (89) and Logan Hong (89).

Joshua Welge

