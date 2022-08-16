High school sports roundup for Monday, August 15: Mia Natividad’s personal record 32 paces Yorkville golf to dual win

GIRLS GOLF
Yorkville 204, Plainfield South 251
Yorkville’s Mia Natividad shot a personal nine-hole record score of 32 to pace the Foxes to the dual win. Laine Leonard posted a 48, Ellery Hyett a 58 and Peyton Levine a 66.
Joliet 169, Oswego Co-Op 174
Oswego Co-Op’s Katelin Hong shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Annabelle Williams added a personal best 45, Katie Johnsen a 44 and Abby Mundsinger a 48.
BOYS GOLF
Oswego
The Panthers shot a 328 to place eighth at the Bob Sterr Invite. Ty Ahrens shot Oswego’s low score of 74 for sixth place. Michael Hohlstrom carded an 81, Jack Wolcott an 85 and Brady Monahan and Matt Matile an 88.
Oswego East
The Wolves shot a 344 to take 11th out of 15 teams at the Plainfield North Invite. Andy Lewis carded the Wolves’ low score of 82, followed by Connor Banks (84), Eric Lewis (89) and Logan Hong (89).