Local Norwegian-Americans celebrate Norway constitution day

Hundreds of suburban Norwegian-Americans gathered in Park Ridge in May to celebrate Syttende Mai, Norway Constitution Day, with a luncheon and parade.

Participants in the May 21 parade included members of the Montgomery-based Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472: Nancy and Art Andersen of St. Charles; Ken Johnson, Barb Johnson and Floyd Anderson, Yorkville; Fran Berg with grandson Kevin Czenk and Ron and Betty Vann, Aurora; Diana Raimond, Naperville; and Dave Johnson, Marseilles.

Polar Star Lodge 5-472 meets at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery.