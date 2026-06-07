Adalynn Fugitt poised to lead Oswego softball into future after 4th-place finish at IHSA 4A tourament

Standing in the dugout in the bottom of the seventh inning during Saturday’s Class 4A third-place game, Oswego sophomore second baseman Adalynn Fugitt tried to prepare herself for the final at-bat of the season.

Fugitt, who played a key role leading the Panthers to the 4A state championship last season, saw her season end in the dugout, but did not get a chance for one final at-bat.

“I was excited and ready to be put on the spot right then,” Fugitt said.

Marist belted out 10 hits to post a 6-0 victory over Oswego in the third-place game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

The Panthers (23-13) weren’t able to duplicate last season’s state title, losing both state games and being forced to play on the adjacent field, which did not have a full scoreboard. The Panthers finished with six hits, led by shortstop Kennedy Gengler, who was 3 for 3. Sophie Morland had two hits and Betsy Jack added a hit.

Fugitt said she is excited about the final two years of her program, especially following the graduation of several key players, most notably senior pitcher and Purdue recruit Jaelynn Anthony.

“It’s been so amazing the last two years,” Fugitt said. “I just want to step into a leadership role. I think I have this year as well. I just want to help the team and be part of this family. I was more aggressive at the plate this year and put in my power swing a lot more.”

Oswego's Adalynn Fugitt makes contact during the Class 4A State semifinal game on Friday, June 5, 2026 at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Oswego coach Annie Scaramuzzi said Fugitt, who used to play basketball and run track, will take a bigger role next season for her program.

“Adalynn is the core of our group, even as an underclassman,” she said. “She can do it all on defense and at the plate. She will definitely be a key returner next year to lead this squad.

“She has been incredible for us, can bunt, can slap and hit for power. She leads the way on offense and sets a great tone for every game. She makes incredible plays in the field and this year she had a lot of innings on the mound and really held it down.”

Fugitt pitched the final 2⅔ innings against Marist, allowing two hits and striking out one. Scaramuzzi said she had no doubt Anthony would be the starter, even after a rough outing in Friday’s state semifinal loss to Mundelein.

“Jaelynn has lead our program to back-to-back-to-back state appearances, she was getting the ball today,” Scaramuzzi said. “She has re-written the record books for this program and will go down as the best pitcher to ever come through. There was no way I wasn’t giving her the ball, but I’m proud of how Adalynn did today.”

Anthony said Fugitt is capable of handling the pressure of being the face of the program over the next two seasons.

“Adalynn is a great softball player,” Anthony said. “Obviously, she is striving to fill my shoes, which are big feet. I think she can do it. She has the same drive and is motivated. She can do it.”

Scaramuzzi said her players should be proud for raising the bar the last three seasons.

“We rather be competing for a title game, but I’m so proud of this team for making it to the final four,” she said. “We started the season off with just three starters from last year’s state championship team, so to be back here and give the seniors the exit they deserve is really special. I’m proud to be here and how they competed regardless of the outcome.”