Jaelynn Anthony’s shutout leads Oswego to win at Plainfield North: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 3, Plainfield North 0

Jaelynn Anthony tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the visiting Panthers (10-7, 5-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Adalynn Fugitt was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored and Sophie Morland and Betsy Jack had RBIs.

Minooka 11, Oswego East 5

The visiting Indians scored two runs in the first inning and five in the second, and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference game.

Olivia Owles was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, Danielle Stone was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Sophia Anderson was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Wolves (10-6, 2-4).

Reed-Custer 7, Sandwich 4

The Indians scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but Reed-Custer rallied with three in the third, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Kayden Corneils was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run scored, Coraline Stevens was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Paige Danner had two RBIs for Sandwich (11-7).

Baseball

Richmond-Burton 5, Sandwich 1

Braden Behringer struck out six and scattered seven hits with just one earned run over six innings, but six errors by the visiting Indians contributed to four unearned runs.

Nick Michalek had a double and Anthony Wade scored the lone run for Sandwich (10-8-1, 4-2 Kishwaukee River Conference).

St. Bede 4, Yorkville Christian 0

Caleb Fulkerson had two of the Mustangs’ five hits, including a double and Austin Vugteveen struck out six over four no-hit innings, allowing just one unearned run, for Yorkville Christian (6-6-1).