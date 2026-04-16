Braden Behringer homers, throws complete game in Sandwich win: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 5, Harvard 3

Braden Behringer went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs, and struck out eight in a complete game eight-hitter for the Indians in Sandwich.

Anthony Wade was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Cash White had two RBIs for Sandwich (9-6-1, 4-0 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Softball

Oswego East 13, Bolingbrook 5

Katie Silva was 3 for 3 with two triples, two runs scored and four RBIs, Sophia Anderson was 2 for 5 with four runs scored and an RBI and Olivia Owles was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Wolves (10-3), who scored four runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to break open what was a 5-5 tie.

Boys Track and Field

Oswego places fourth in own invite

The host Panthers finished in fourth place with 42 points through 10 events in the four-team Orange Crush Invitational.

Oswego’s Dontrell Young won the 400 meters (49.21 seconds), Jonathon Becvar won the 300 hurdles (42.49), and Oswego also won the 4x100 relay (45.26).

Girls Track and Field

Oswego wins four-team meet

Oswego (88.33) won a meet with Downers Grove South (80.33), Glenbard East (58.33) and West Aurora (22).

Oswego event winners were Destiny Hicks in the 100 (12.59) and the 200 (25.92), Morgan Bradley in the 1,600 (5:43.11), Lindsey Sturm in the 3,200 (12:14.57) and the 4x100 relay (50.14).