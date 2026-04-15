Quentin Santoria homers, strikes out nine in Plano baseball win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Plano 4, Marengo 1

Quentin Santoria threw a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts and went 3 for 3 with a homer, two doubles and three RBIs for the visiting Reapers (5-8-1). Eriz Nunez went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Newark 12, Indian Creek 1

Toby Steffen had a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored and threw two innings of shutout relief with two strikeouts for the Norsemen (3-9) in Newark.

Eastin McBroom struck out five over three innings, allowing one run on one hit, and Jimmy Kath and Shawn Seyller each scored two runs.

Oswego 16, Romeoville 2

Caleb Miller was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Brady Dunnett 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for visiting Oswego (8-7).

Aiden Jaquez struck out three, going the full seven innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits.

Yorkville 9, Joliet Central 1

Gavin Shimizu struck out 11 over six innings, allowing a run on three hits, and Kamden Muell and Owen Middleton each homered and went 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for the visiting Foxes (8-4). Brody Dryden went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three runs scored.

Joliet West 5, Oswego East 2

Jax Wellehan went 2 for 3 with a double and Adyn Fowler scored a run for the Wolves (7-6), who managed just six hits.

Softball

Newark 10, Indian Creek 3

Rylie Carlson hit two home runs and Claudia Heubel went deep once for the Norsemen (8-5) in Newark.

Carlson went 3 for 4 with the two homers, three runs scored and five RBIs, Heubel was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Cayla Pottinger had two hits and scored three runs.

Sandwich 13, Richmond-Burton 5

Abigail Johnson was 2 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Kendal Petre 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Jillian Freemon 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead a 16-hit attack for the Indians (9-5) in Sandwich.

Yorkville Christian 17, Hiawatha JV 4

Sophia Rothlisberger drove in four runs, and Nia Hooper had three hits for the Mustangs.

Girls Soccer

DePue/Hall 5, Sandwich 0

Bailey Brummel had six shots on goal and Shayla Green made 12 saves in goal for Sandwich.