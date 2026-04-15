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Quentin Santoria homers, strikes out nine in Plano baseball win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

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By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Plano 4, Marengo 1

Quentin Santoria threw a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts and went 3 for 3 with a homer, two doubles and three RBIs for the visiting Reapers (5-8-1). Eriz Nunez went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Newark 12, Indian Creek 1

Toby Steffen had a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored and threw two innings of shutout relief with two strikeouts for the Norsemen (3-9) in Newark.

Eastin McBroom struck out five over three innings, allowing one run on one hit, and Jimmy Kath and Shawn Seyller each scored two runs.

Oswego 16, Romeoville 2

Caleb Miller was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Brady Dunnett 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for visiting Oswego (8-7).

Aiden Jaquez struck out three, going the full seven innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits.

Yorkville 9, Joliet Central 1

Gavin Shimizu struck out 11 over six innings, allowing a run on three hits, and Kamden Muell and Owen Middleton each homered and went 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for the visiting Foxes (8-4). Brody Dryden went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three runs scored.

Joliet West 5, Oswego East 2

Jax Wellehan went 2 for 3 with a double and Adyn Fowler scored a run for the Wolves (7-6), who managed just six hits.

Softball

Newark 10, Indian Creek 3

Rylie Carlson hit two home runs and Claudia Heubel went deep once for the Norsemen (8-5) in Newark.

Carlson went 3 for 4 with the two homers, three runs scored and five RBIs, Heubel was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Cayla Pottinger had two hits and scored three runs.

Sandwich 13, Richmond-Burton 5

Abigail Johnson was 2 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Kendal Petre 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Jillian Freemon 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead a 16-hit attack for the Indians (9-5) in Sandwich.

Yorkville Christian 17, Hiawatha JV 4

Sophia Rothlisberger drove in four runs, and Nia Hooper had three hits for the Mustangs.

Girls Soccer

DePue/Hall 5, Sandwich 0

Bailey Brummel had six shots on goal and Shayla Green made 12 saves in goal for Sandwich.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.