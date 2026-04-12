White Sox reportedly to promote Oswego East product Noah Schultz, to debut on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz throws during baseball spring training in February in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Noah Schultz is headed to the show.

The Oswego East graduate, a first-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2022, is reportedly headed to the big leagues.

Elijah Evans of Just Baseball first reported that Schultz is expected to make his MLB debut on Tuesday in Chicago against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Schultz is off to a strong start at Triple-A.

The 22-year-old left-handed pitcher tossed four hitless innings with five strikeouts in his first outing on March 27. He has subsequently allowed one earned run in five innings over consecutive starts with nine strikeouts in his last outing on April 8.

Schultz is the White Sox’s No. 2-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline behind outfielder Braden Montgomery. Fangraphs also has Schultz ranked No. 2 among prospects in the White Sox system.