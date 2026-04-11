Rep. Davis says polls show ‘overwhelming’ opposition to data centers in Yorkville, calls for referendum

(file photo) - 75th District IL State Rep. Jed Davis (R- Yorkville) released a statement saying Yorkville should pause data center projects in the face of public opposition. Pictured, Davis speaks at the 'Guns Save Life' event in Utica on Thursday, Aug 21, 2025. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Yorkville Republican State Rep. Jed. Davis released a statement saying “the majority of residents don’t want” data centers and that local city officials should “listen to the residents.”

Davis’ statement comes in the wake of the city of Yorkville considering around a dozen separate data center proposals stretched across around 3,000 acres in what residents are calling Yorkville’s “data center alley.”

Throughout northern Illinois, municipal meetings have often stretched long-hours into the night as residents voice their concerns about data centers, while city officials tout the large tax revenues and jobs the developments could generate for each city.

The city of Joliet recently approved a nearly 800-acre data center over many residents’ loud objections at a meeting that went so long it had to be held over two nights.

Local trade unions come out in strong support of the developments, saying they will create hundreds of construction jobs for many years.

Davis said he engaged in a public poll to understand the community’s position on data centers. He said the results “weren’t close.”

“Opposition overwhelmingly outweighs support, both from the general public and targeted voters,” Davis said in his statement. “As a result, I oppose moving forward with the data centers as presented.”

Davis said the opposition was so large he recommends placing the projects on the ballot so “residents make the final call.”

He said quality of life concerns was the number one reason for the public’s opposition.

Currently, 3,016 acres in Yorkville have been slated for data center development along the town’s ComEd transmission station line off Eldamain Road. This includes around a dozen separate development projects either already approved, currently under review, or involving site inquiries with the intent to apply for permit. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

At Yorkville city meetings, residents speaking out against the projects primarily expressed concerns with with possible sound, light and environmental pollution, in addition to the unsightly nature of the warehouses so close to their homes.

Residents have frequently bemoaned the 10-20 years of anticipated construction for each project that will cause a huge increase in pollution and traffic in the area.

One resident said the city “sold us out,” arguing the fabric of the community is being lost forever. Residents said no amount of tax revenue could replace what they said made the community a special place to raise a family.

Davis said he supports keeping the decision making on large data center projects local, but said this process only works if a city’s elected officials actually listen to their residents.

“The will of the residents in the Yorkville community is clear,” Davis said. “There is strong widespread opposition to these data centers. Given the size, scope, and long-term unknowns surrounding these developments – from environmental strains to infrastructure demands to quality-of-life concerns – residents are cautious.”

Davis said the “level of opposition is too significant to ignore.”

He said any consideration moving forward should include full transparency.

Davis said he filed a bill in Springfield addressing data centers but the bill has not advanced.

“Regardless, I remain vigilant and am filing additional legislation soon,” Davis said.