La Marimba restaurant in downtown Oswego gets $40,000 from village for renovations

The owners of La Marimba restaurant in downtown Oswego in downtown Oswego will be able to complete a substantial renovation of the restaurant thanks to a $40,000 grant from the village. (Eric Schelkopf)

The owner of La Marimba restaurant in downtown Oswego will be able to complete a substantial renovation of the restaurant thanks to a $40,000 grant from the village.

The Oswego Village Board recently approved a $40,000 economic incentive grant for the restaurant, located at 65 W. Washington St. La Marimba has been in Oswego since 2021 when the restaurant took the space that previously housed Firehouse Pizza.

“The applicant is proposing to complete a substantial renovation project which has already included the replacement of the roof and some exterior painting to date,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told village trustees.

“They are now seeking assistance for the next phase of the project, which will include an extensive reconstruction of the front entrance and façade along with the installation of a new pergola and garage door at the rear of the property,” Leighty said.

The restaurant owner requested $40,000 in grant funding to help offset the high building material and construction costs that exist in the current market, Leighty said.

The requested incentive amount is based on a total project budget of $120,000.

The owners of La Marimba restaurant in downtown Oswego in downtown Oswego will be able to complete a substantial renovation of the restaurant thanks to a $40,000 grant from the village. (Eric Schelkopf)

Leighty said each of the pending improvements are eligible expenses under the village’s Economic Development Incentive Award Program and have a total estimated value of about $80,000.

“The Economic Development Incentive Award program was established to provide financial assistance to new or expanding businesses within the village of Oswego,” he said. “The general purpose of the economic development incentive award program is to aid in property improvements which enhance Oswego’s downtown business district.”