Oswego East softball beats DeKalb, stays unbeaten: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego East 8, DeKalb 3

Katie Silva was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Katie Maday was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Megan Halverson was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Wolves (7-0), who continued the program’s best start since 2018.

Faith Hagerty struck out seven in six innings of shutout relief, allowing four hits.

Sandwich 12, Yorkville Christian 9

Coraline Stevens hit a three-run homer and a two-run double, and also singled and scored two runs, and Kayden Corneils was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Indians (6-4) at Sandwich. Kendal Petre had three runs scored and three RBIs.

For Yorkville Christian, Bridget Hooper was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Nia Hooper was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Neuqua Valley 7, Yorkville 5

Callie Ferko had two RBIs, Liv Lathen collected two hits and Alyssa Muhlbach had a triple for the Foxes (7-5), who trailed 6-2 early and had a rally come up just short in the nonconference loss in Napervlle.

Ellie Fox was strong in relief for Yorkville, striking out 10 in 4⅔ innings of shutout relief while allowing four hits.

Baseball

Oswego 5, Morris 4

The Panthers built a 5-0 lead after three innings and held on for the nonconference win in Oswego. Graham Schwab was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Brady Dunnett had a two-run single in the second inning for Oswego (6-5). Aiden Jaquez got the final out with the tying run at third base for the save.

Oswego East 14, Naperville North 11

Adyn Fowler was 4 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored to key the Wolves’ 14-hit attack in Naperville. Noah Deist was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Devin Wheaton had a triple and two RBIs for Oswego East (5-4).

La Salle-Peru 26, Newark 1

Colin Shields and Jacob Seyller had the two hits for Newark (2-8).