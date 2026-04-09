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Oswego East softball beats DeKalb, stays unbeaten: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego East logo

Oswego East logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Oswego East 8, DeKalb 3

Katie Silva was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Katie Maday was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Megan Halverson was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Wolves (7-0), who continued the program’s best start since 2018.

Faith Hagerty struck out seven in six innings of shutout relief, allowing four hits.

Sandwich 12, Yorkville Christian 9

Coraline Stevens hit a three-run homer and a two-run double, and also singled and scored two runs, and Kayden Corneils was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Indians (6-4) at Sandwich. Kendal Petre had three runs scored and three RBIs.

For Yorkville Christian, Bridget Hooper was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Nia Hooper was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Neuqua Valley 7, Yorkville 5

Callie Ferko had two RBIs, Liv Lathen collected two hits and Alyssa Muhlbach had a triple for the Foxes (7-5), who trailed 6-2 early and had a rally come up just short in the nonconference loss in Napervlle.

Ellie Fox was strong in relief for Yorkville, striking out 10 in 4⅔ innings of shutout relief while allowing four hits.

Baseball

Oswego 5, Morris 4

The Panthers built a 5-0 lead after three innings and held on for the nonconference win in Oswego. Graham Schwab was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Brady Dunnett had a two-run single in the second inning for Oswego (6-5). Aiden Jaquez got the final out with the tying run at third base for the save.

Oswego East 14, Naperville North 11

Adyn Fowler was 4 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored to key the Wolves’ 14-hit attack in Naperville. Noah Deist was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Devin Wheaton had a triple and two RBIs for Oswego East (5-4).

La Salle-Peru 26, Newark 1

Colin Shields and Jacob Seyller had the two hits for Newark (2-8).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.