Yorkville’s Gavin Shimizu, Brody Dryden throw combined no-hitter: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 5, Plainfield South 1

Gavin Shimizu and Brody Dryden combined on a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Foxes (5-3) in the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover game in Yorkville. Shimizu struck out seven over four innings and Dryden struck out four in three innings of relief.

Justin Giesen had a double and two RBIs and Kal Arntzen two hits with a double for Yorkville.

Newark 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 5

David Ulrich struck out 13 and allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks over 6⅓ innings for the visiting Norsemen in the Little Ten Conference game.

Jimmy Kath was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Toby Steffen and Jacob Seyller each scored two runs and drove in one.

Oswego East 11, Romeoville 1

Adyn Fowler was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs, Noah Deist scored two runs and drove in two and Grimm was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Wolves (4-4). Nick Brennan struck out four over five innings, allowing a run on four hits.

Joliet West 7, Oswego 0

The visiting Tigers scored three runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to blow open the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover game.

Baker struck out four and allowed one earned run on six hits over 3⅔ innings for Oswego (5-5). The Panthers committed six errors that led to six unearned runs.

Parkview Christian 14, Westmont 0

Landon Malkowski had a three-run homer and RBI single, Joey Ables was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and winning pitcher Christian Mulder struck out eight for the Falcons (8-3).

Softball

Plano 4, Sandwich 0

McKenzie Straussberger and Elizabeth Hansel tossed a combined shutout for the Reapers. Straussberger earned the win, striking out five and allowing five hits and no walks over 5⅓ innings. Hansel struck out four in relief, allowing zero hits and walking one. Annabelle Solis drove in two of Plano’s four runs.

Abigail Johnson had two of Sandwich’s hits.

Lincoln-Way East 3, Oswego 1

Ahlivia East’s solo homer accounted for Oswego’s only run in the nonconference road loss. Jaelynn Anthony struck out five in four innings of relief for the Panthers (3-6), allowing two unearned runs on one hit as the Griffins scored two in the bottom of the sixth for the win.

Girls Soccer

Yorkville 8, Bolingbrook 0

Lindsay Ingemunson and Becca Wasserberg each recorded hat tricks for the Foxes.

Serena 3, Sandwich 0

Bailey Brummel had three shots on goal and Haylee Lilliebridge had two shots on goal for Sandwich. Shayla Green, made 28 saves in goal.

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville d. East Aurora 25-19, 25-15

Carson Hogan had two kills and 10 digs and Walter Washington six kills, 13 digs and one ace for the Foxes (9-2).