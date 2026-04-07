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Kendall County Now

Boating restrictions in place on Fox River due to high water levels

High water levels on the Fox River are shown in this file photo. (Sandy Bressner)

By Judy Harvey

Due to high water levels and hazardous river conditions, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has implemented a restriction on recreational boating along the Fox River.

The restrictions are in place from Stratton Lock and Dam in McHenry County to the Bridge Street Bridge in Millington in Kendall and LaSalle counties.

The IDNR put the restriction in place Monday night and the action will remain in effect, “until such time water levels and navigation conditions return to a safe and manageable state,” the agency said in a news release.

“The conditions are also treacherous for emergency service personnel called upon to rescue persons involved in boating mishaps,” the IDNR said.

Counties across northern Illinois have been hit with several rounds of heavy rains over the past week, leading to rising creeks, streams and rivers.

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Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.