How much rain did areas of northern Illinois get?

A map posted on the National Weather Service Facebook page Saturday, April 4, 2026, showing how much rain fell over northern Illinois over the past few days. (Graphic provided by National Weather Service)

Northern Illinois experienced several rounds of showers and storms over the past couple of days. Here’s some of the rain total reports from those showers.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Doom said the numbers came from rain gauges and observer reports to the NWS. They are for Thursday and Friday combined.

McHenry County: Crystal Lake got about 2 inches.

Kane County: The highest totals were near Elgin with 2 inches, but the rest of the county got about 1-1.5 inches.

Will County: Joliet got about 1.5-2 inches, but areas just east on Interstate 80 got more than 2 inches.

DeKalb County: The county got about 1.5 inches, but the Genoa area got a little more than 2 inches.

Ogle County: The Rochelle area got 3 inches of rain.

Kankakee County: Doom said the Kankakee area getting less than half an inch. He didn’t have any particular reports, but northwestern portions of the county probably got more than 2 inches.

Grundy County: Reports in the Morris area indicated about 2.5 inches of rain.

La Salle County: The area is between two areas that got higher amounts of rain. But, as of Saturday afternoon, parts of the county were under a flood warning. LaSalle got about 1.5 inches while Ottawa got around 1.7 inches.

Lee County: the county got close to 2.5 inches of rain. Reports just west of Dixon indicates 2.3 inches.

Whiteside County: Reports closer to Rock Falls indicated 2 inches of rain, and the Sterling area got about 2 to 2.3 inches.