Yorkville Christian senior Jayden Riley named Illinois Media Class 2A First Team All-State

Yorkville Christian's Jayden Riley (3) shoots a jump shot under pressure from Bishop McNamara's Richard Darr during the Class 2A Seneca Sectional final. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Yorkville Christian senior guard Jayden Riley was named to the Illinois Media Class 2A All-State First Team in voting released on Sunday.

Riley, an SIU-Edwardsville commit and the Record Newspapers Player of the Year, was Class 1A First Team All-State as a junior. He was joined on the Class 2A First Team by Peoria Manual’s Josh Humbles, Bismarck-Henning’s Keison Peoples, Pinckneyville’s Ty Laur and Nashville’s Maddox Ritzel.

Oswego East senior and DePaul recruit Mason Lockett earned Honorable Mention in Class 4A.

The Class 4A First Team included Warren’s Jaxson Davis, Marist’s Charles Barnes, Jr., Peoria Richwoods’ Amarion Smith-Holley, Neuqua Valley’s Cole Kelly, Rockford Auburn’s Amir Danforth, DePaul Prep’s Rashaun Porter and Benet’s Jayden Wright.

The Class 3A First Team included Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams, East St. Louis’ Jamison White, East Peoria’s Quinton Kitt, Mahomet-Seymour’s Jackson Bohm and Kaneland’s Marshawn Cocroft.

The Class 1A First Team included Webber’s Nathaniel Marlow, Springfield Calvary’s Luke Blackford, Marshall’s DJ Laye, Waltonville’s Gage Peterson and Woodlawn’s Kyle Cooper.

The Class 4A Second Team included Benet’s Colin Stack, Curie’s Justin Oliver, DePaul Prep’s Rykan Woo, Young’s Marquis Clark, Rockford Guilford’s Branden Chatman and Neuqua Valley’s Mason Martin.

The Class 3A Second Team included Deerfield’s Jake Pollack, Decatur MacArthur’s Tishawn Clemmons, Champaign Centennial’s Sherrod Clark, Kankakee’s EJ Hazelett and Wheaton Academy’s Hayden Schroeder.

The Class 2A Second Team included Bloomington Central Catholic‘s KeShaun Manney, West Hancock’s Cooper Knowles, Byron’s Case Newton, Mater Dei’s Gavin Peppenhorst and Hope Academy’s Tyjuan Hunter.

The Class 1A Second Team included Goreville’s Nick King, Routt’s Bryson Mossman, Eastland’s Parker Krogman, LeRoy’s Sam Edmondson, Tuscola’s Logan Kurtz and Orion’s Kyler Owens.