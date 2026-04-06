Rehab project at Selah Home, a foster care nonprofit in Yorkville, all about guaranteeing second chances

The home of a Kendall County nonprofit that specializes in giving foster kids a second chance is getting a second life itself with substantial renovations approved by the city of Yorkville.

Since partnering with the city, the organization We Are Called to Care, which operates the Selah Home to provide a safe and nurturing shelter for kids between foster care living situations, has undertaken a renovation overhaul at 609 N. Bridge St., in Yorkville.

Selah Home was opened in 2025 by Executive Director Shari Chapman after a community-driven effort to rehab the house that had been vacant for several years in Yorkville.

After extensive work, including installing a new roof, floor and custom-designed living spaces, the faith-based charity began accepting children and adolescents needing a temporary home.

Selah Home, run by the nonprofit organization We Are Called to Care, is a foster care home in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The home can house around six children, typically for one or two months. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services funds the home, with volunteers and donations helping make the home thrive.

The nonprofit recently hosted its annual charity dinner and auction to fundraise for both the home and for care packages and support services the organization provides to kids recently placed in foster care.

The home is undergoing another renovation project. The home’s garage area is being repurposed into a refurbished space designed for both youth programming, staff and volunteer use.

Chapman said they envision the repurposed space hosting youth engagement and recreational activities, staff and volunteer meetings, small group workshops and creative programming, according to city documents.

“We received a grant from Home Depot for $13,000 and will use our own funds to cover the rest,” Chapman said in city documents.

The group is also planning to redevelop the driveway area to make it more welcoming and usable for children and volunteers alike.

Yorkville’s City Council approved the changes at the rented property. According to a shared lease agreement between the city and the nonprofit, any upgrade more than $10,000 requires city approval. The upgrades received unanimous city approval.

Selah Home said the renovations will help the organization continue its mission of providing a “warm and stable environment, helping these children navigate the challenges they face with compassion and understanding.”

The organization said this stability is designed to provide a more nurturing experience than the DCFS office floors, police stations and other difficult circumstances that the children often enduring.

“We provide a safe and nurturing home during their most traumatic times,” the organization says on its website. “This home aims to provide immediate love and care, ensuring that each child feels secure and supported.”

You can learn more about the organization, including volunteering and donation opportunities, by visiting selahhome.org/ or by calling 331-207-3511.