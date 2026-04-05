Fox Valley YMCA celebrates Easter fun, $16,000 gift from Home Depot

The Fox Valley Family YMCA in Plano recently received a boost for its youth development programs.

The Home Depot in Yorkville gifted $16,000 in equipment that will bring new outdoor experiences to life.

The donations include a gaga pit and gathering space, a mud kitchen, sensory wall, and more, the Fox Valley Family YMCA said.

This May 2012 file photo shows brochures at a Home Depot store in Danvers, Mass. (AP photo)

The Yorkville Home Depot also will have team members on site as volunteers, building and installing these spaces as meaningful investments for the kids and families served, the YMCA said in a news release.

A big day of Easter Fun

The Easter egg hunt on March 28 brought families to the Y as kids enjoyed the egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny.

The event continued the fun with gymnastics open gym and open swim, the YMCA said.

Event sponsors were McDonald’s and Mars Wrigley.

Aqua Force makes a splash at state

The Fox Valley YMCA Aqua Force swimmers performed very well at the Y State meet.

The team brought home a second-place finish for boys and a third-place finish overall, the YMCA said.

For those interested in being on the swim team, tryouts are coming up soon: https://bit.ly/4c6jtJy