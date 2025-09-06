Oswego sets construction timeline for another traffic roundabout

Work is expected to begin early next year on the construction of a roundabout at Wolfs Crossing & Douglas Road in Oswego as part of a continuing effort to improve safety and ease traffic congestion along the road. SD308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati tries out the first roundabout on Wolfs Crossing in Oswego that opened on Dec. 29, 2023. (Eric Schelkopf)

At the Sept. 2 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved a funding agreement for the project, which is estimated to cost about $15 million. The village is receiving $10,583,459 in federal funding for the project.

As Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman noted during the meeting that federal funding is paying for 71% of the project.

“That’s incredible,” he said. “Anytime we can get those kind of figures is a very welcome day.”

Local funding in the amount of $4,271,541 will pay for the rest of the project.

This will be the second roundabout on Wolfs Crossing. In 2023, the four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road was replaced with Oswego’s first roundabout.

Wolfs Crossing is a east-west corridor in Oswego that spans 4.5 miles, from U.S. Route 34 to Eola Road. The improvement project is divided into 10 segments.

The goal is to widen Wolfs Crossing from a two-lane rural road with no sidewalk to a five-lane urban cross section.

Public Works Director Curt Cassidy said there is a chance the project starts this year, “but I would anticipate not until the first of the year.”

Noting the amount of traffic at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road, village trustee Rachelle Koenig is glad the intersection is getting improved.

“We are addressing one of the worst intersections on Wolfs Crossing right now,” she said.

Cassidy said he anticipates the intersection will remain open throughout the majority of the project.

“I would anticipate that Wolfs Crossing will remain open in its entirety except for intermittent closures,” he said.