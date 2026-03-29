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Yorkville’s Aiden Kolkmeyer wins high jump at Illinois Indoor meet: Saturday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Track and Field

Illinois Indoor Championships

Yorkville sophomore Aiden Kolkmeyer won the high jump with an effort of 1.97 meters (6 feet, 5.5 inches) and later set a school record with a 49.97 in the 400 for 11th.

Yorkville senior Owen Horeni took second place in the 1,600-meter run in a school record 4 minutes, 9.17 seconds, just edged by Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial in 4:08.04 in the meet at Gately Center.

Yorkville’s Evan Fals was fourth in the pole vault (4.28 meters).

At the same meet Oswego’s Bo Breed was fourth in the 800 (1:55.59) and Carter Wahman was seventh in the pole vault (4.13 meters).

Oswego East’s Jamari McKay was fifth in the triple jump (13.63 meters).

Softball

Oswego East 10-7, Ottawa 9-4

The visiting Wolves built a 6-0 lead in the first game, gave it up with Ottawa’s eight-run bottom of the sixth and then scored two in the seventh for the comeback win.

Katie Silva hit a solo home run to tie it, Makaylie Malburg doubled and Carleigh Gregory singled her in with the game-winning run for Oswego East (5-0).

Kylie Mannis also homered and Malburg was 3 for 3 with three doubles, two runs and two RBIs.

In the second game Danielle Stone was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Wolves.

Oswego 3, Columbia 0

Adalynn Fugitt and Jaelynn Anthony combined on a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and Betsy Jack was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for Oswego (2-4).

Columbia 9, Oswego 6

Maya Zamora was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Violet Glaser 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Panthers (2-5).

Leyden 16, Newark 5

Leyden scored 11 runs in the first inning and went on to the nonconference win. Bailey Schutter was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Newark (2-4).

Newark 9, Prairie Central 7

Adelaide Johnson was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI and Rylie Carlson had a triple and three RBIs for Newark (3-4).

Baseball

Oswego East 10, Harlem 6

Jacsen Tucker hit a three-run homer, Noah Deist had a double and two RBIs, Niko Villacci was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored and Adyn Fowler was 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for the Wolves.

Morris 11, Oswego East 3

Noah Deist had a double and two RBIs for the Wolves.

St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Oswego East 2

Jacsen Tucker was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Adyn Fowler had a double and a run scored for the Wolves.

Boyd-Buchanan 13, Yorkville Christian 2

Boyd-Buchanan scored four runs in the first inning and six in the second and went on to the five-inning win. Austin Vugteveen and Tyler Gleason scored the Mustangs’ two runs.

PORTA/AC/Greenview 8, Newark 1

Eastin McBroom had two doubles and scored the lone run for Newark (1-5).

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville

The Foxes (5-1) took second place at the Oswego Invite.

Glenbard East beat Yorkville 25-14, 25-18 in the championship match. Akon Fongu-Atehnkeng had four kills and Chase Leonard had four kills and five digs for the Foxes (5-1).

Yorkville beat Geneva in the semifinal 22-25, 28-26, 15-13. Peyton Zepeda had 19 digs, Danny Knoll seven kills and 10 digs and Leonard nine kills and six digs for the Foxes. Yorkville defeated Rockford Auburn 25-18, 25-21. Leonard had eight kills and seven digs and Dylan Frieders four kills and two digs. The Foxes also beat Nazareth 25-13, 25-7. Fongu-Atehnkeng had four kills, Zepeda 11 digs and Leonard six kills and five digs.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.