Waubonsee Community College vice president recognized as a 2026 Woman of Power

Waubonsee Community College employees gathered to honor Toya Webb, executive vice president and chief of staff, who was named a 2026 Woman of Power by the Quad County Urban League. The group also celebrated Waubonsee student Payton Burnett, who was presented with the Youth Empowerment Award. (Photo Provided By Waubonsee Community College)

Waubonsee Community College’s executive vice president has been named a 2026 Woman of Power by the Quad County Urban League, which honors “trailblazing leaders” who are empowering others through community service.

A student was also honored with a Youth Empowerment Award.

The league champions equal opportunities for all disadvantaged persons and people of color, including African Americans, women and disabled persons.

Toya Webb, who also serves as the college’s chief of staff, was formally recognized at the league’s summit on March 20 in Naperville. Webb is a community college graduate.

“It is a privilege to serve at Waubonsee Community College and to contribute to a mission that I value deeply,” Webb said in a release by the college. “The power of education to transform lives, expand opportunity, and strengthen our communities is how we create lasting change for generations.”

During the summit, Waubonsee student Payton Burnett was presented with the Youth Empowerment Award.

The college said Webb helps shapes institutional policy by working closely with President Brian Knetl to drive college priorities.

“Central to her leadership is RISE 2030, a bold strategic plan designed to meet the evolving needs of the community and the changing landscape of higher education,” the college said in the release.

Webb is also an adjunct faculty member and is a Peer Reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.

“My commitment to enterprise level strategy and organizational change underscores my desire to contribute to the success of our college, our students, and the communities we serve,” Webb said in the release.“This has been the cornerstone of my career for nearly 25 years.”