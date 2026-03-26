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Yorkville baseball a walk-off winner over Naperville North: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Yorkville 6, Naperville North 5

Justin Giese doubled and scored on Robbie Mueller’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to make the Foxes a walk-off winner.

Kal Arntzen homered and scored two runs and Bryce Baxa was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Yorkville (3-1).

Oswego 8, Marmion 0

Aiden Jaquez struck out 10 over five shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk, and Graham Schwab went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and three runs scored for Oswego (2-4). AJ Knizner struck out four over two innings of relief and Brady Dunnett 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs.

Oswego East 9, Waubonsie Valley 5

Adyn Fowler, Josh Wesby and Niko Villacci all homered for the Wolves (1-2), who scored seven runs over the first three innings. Wesby and Jacsen Tucker each had two hits and Villacci had three RBIs.

Plano 7, Reed-Custer 6

Jackson Gates had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs and winning pitcher Julian Gates and Nathan Tunt each had two hits for the Reapers (1-2-1).

Glenbrook South 16, Sandwich 7

The host Titans scored nine runs in the fourth inning and went on to the nonconference win.

Braden Behringer had a triple, run scored and RBI and Jeffrey Ashley a double and run scored for Sandwich.

Carmel 10, Sandwich 2

Griffin Somlock had 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Sandwich.

Softball

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Newark 2

Rylie Carlson’s third-inning solo homer for Newark (1-3) held up until the seventh, when Gardner-South Wilmington scored four runs for the comeback win.

Oswego 6, West Aurora 1

Adalynn Fugitt and Jaelynn Anthony both homered as Oswego (1-4) earned its first win of the season. Fugitt was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Fugitt and Anthony also combined for eight strikeouts in a three-hit effort in the circle.

Morris 11, Sandwich 0

Coraline Stevens had the lone hit for Sandwich.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.