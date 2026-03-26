Yorkville baseball a walk-off winner over Naperville North: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 6, Naperville North 5

Justin Giese doubled and scored on Robbie Mueller’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to make the Foxes a walk-off winner.

Kal Arntzen homered and scored two runs and Bryce Baxa was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Yorkville (3-1).

Oswego 8, Marmion 0

Aiden Jaquez struck out 10 over five shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk, and Graham Schwab went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and three runs scored for Oswego (2-4). AJ Knizner struck out four over two innings of relief and Brady Dunnett 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs.

Oswego East 9, Waubonsie Valley 5

Adyn Fowler, Josh Wesby and Niko Villacci all homered for the Wolves (1-2), who scored seven runs over the first three innings. Wesby and Jacsen Tucker each had two hits and Villacci had three RBIs.

Plano 7, Reed-Custer 6

Jackson Gates had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs and winning pitcher Julian Gates and Nathan Tunt each had two hits for the Reapers (1-2-1).

Glenbrook South 16, Sandwich 7

The host Titans scored nine runs in the fourth inning and went on to the nonconference win.

Braden Behringer had a triple, run scored and RBI and Jeffrey Ashley a double and run scored for Sandwich.

Carmel 10, Sandwich 2

Griffin Somlock had 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Sandwich.

Softball

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Newark 2

Rylie Carlson’s third-inning solo homer for Newark (1-3) held up until the seventh, when Gardner-South Wilmington scored four runs for the comeback win.

Oswego 6, West Aurora 1

Adalynn Fugitt and Jaelynn Anthony both homered as Oswego (1-4) earned its first win of the season. Fugitt was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Fugitt and Anthony also combined for eight strikeouts in a three-hit effort in the circle.

Morris 11, Sandwich 0

Coraline Stevens had the lone hit for Sandwich.