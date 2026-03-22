Oswego East softball wins big in season opener: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego East 9, Downers Grove North 5

Kate Silva was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored and Katie Maday was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI for the Wolves (1-0) in their season opener.

St. Charles East 3, Yorkville 1

Bella Rosauer struck out 10 over four innings, but St. Charles East’s Hayden Sujack hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth. Liv Lathen was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored for Yorkville (1-3).

Lemont 6, Oswego 1

Jaelynn Anthony struck out 10 in the loss for Oswego (0-3). Adalynn Fugitt drove in the Panthers’ only run.

Baseball

Oswego 13, Moline 1

Graham Schwab was 2 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored and Hunter Amelio was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Panthers (1-2).

Lincoln-Way Central 12, Oswego East 1

Jacsen Tucker walked twice and scored the lone run for the Wolves (0-1).

Lincoln-Way East 8, Yorkville 0

Kamden Muell had a double for one of three hits for the Foxes (1-1).

Girls Track and Field

Southwest Prairie Conference meet

Oswego East was fourth, Oswego fifth and Yorkville eighth in the meet won by Minooka.

Oswego East’s Layla Brisbon won the 55 hurdles in 8.53 seconds and Avaya Kittling-Turner won the long jump with an effort of 5.26 meters.