More than 2,000 Kendall County voters have cast primary election ballots

More than 2,000 early ballots have been cast in Kendall County, leading up to the March 17 general primary election. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

More than 2,000 early ballots have been cast in Kendall County, leading up to Tuesday’s general primary election.

As of Thursday, 1,329 people had voted at the county building for the clerk, recorder and elections offices in downtown Yorkville, according to Kendall County Clerk & Recorder Debbie Gillette. The building opened for early voting on Feb. 5.

In addition, 917 people have voted at Oswego Village Hall, Gillette said, which has been open for early voting since March 2.

Wednesday was the last day for early voting at Oswego Village Hall and Monday is the last day of early voting at the Yorkville county building.

Starting on Tuesday, registered voters will vote at the assigned polling place listed on their voter registration card. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All county-level races on the Kendall County ballot are uncontested. Some congressional and state wide offices are contested.

Voters in Yorkville School District 115, which is in both Kendall and Kane counties, will vote on a proposition to sell $275 million in school building bonds for various projects.