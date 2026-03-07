Yorkville Public Library youth programs feature LEGO days, Read with Paws and more

"Read With Paws" at the Yorkville Public Library provides therapy dogs to help children de-stress while developing a love of reading. Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. (Provided by Yorkville Public Library)

Yorkville Public Library youth programs

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Curbside service is available for those who prefer not to enter the library. The library will be closed on Feb. 16.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in, you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram

Use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

Drop-in story time

Every Friday

Join us at YPL at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for drop-in story time. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

LEGO Kits

March 9-14 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

We will provide a themed container of various LEGOs for you to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Tots and Toddlers

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 25

Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Please register each child separately.

Spanish Storytime (Facebook)

1 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 and 25

Spanish Story Time, hosted by this month’s special guest reader. This recording can be found on the YPL Facebook page.

Book Club (Grades 3-5)

4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12 and 26

Join us for this two session book club. We will read and discuss a new book. Please register for both sessions.

Afternoon Hang Out: Board Games

1 p.m., Friday, March 13

Make new friends while playing with puzzles. Register today.

Book Club (Grades 1-2)

9:30 a.m.,Saturday, March 14 and 28

Join Mrs. Jessica in this two session book club. Please register for both dates on the YPL website.

Toddler Play

10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16

Caregivers and littles stop by to play at the library and meet new friends. No registration needed.

Junior Threads and More

1 p.m., Monday, March 16

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, quilt or like to draw? Come hang out and work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, or check out what other people are doing. Great chance to meet new people.

Artful Beginnings (preschool)

10:30 a.m., Monday, March 23

Check out this program. We will read a book then create a fun craft project. Please register. Dress for the mess. If you have multiple children, please register each child separately. Thank you.

3D Printing

10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 28

Appointments of 15 minutes each are available each month. Ms. Jessica will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer available to pick up on a future date. Cost: $0.20 / gram. You are also able to submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Read with Paws

10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 28

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult so, it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Please register for your 15 minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, contact the library.

Crafternoon

1:30 p.m., Monday, March 30

Register for Crafternoon and create fun art with Ms Jennette.

Dog Man Party

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 31

Let’s have some fun celebrating Dav Pilkey’s lovable character, Dog Man and friends.

Dog Man Interactive Movie

2 p.m., Tuesday, March 31

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the movie Dog Man with us. We will add some fun activities to go along with the movie.