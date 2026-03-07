Oswego East business students stand out at BPA state event

Oswego East High School's chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) excelled at the State Leadership Conference. A total of 40 students achieved medals in their respective events, with 34 of them qualifying for the national competition. (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Oswego East High School’s chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) excelled at the recent State Leadership Conference.

Advisors Graham Brown and Stacy Sajder Adams led a group 90 students to the competition, where they participated in an array of events across multiple categories, including finance, healthcare, law, marketing, technology, and business.

“Throughout the weekend, students showcased their skills, dedication, and professionalism while representing Oswego East with pride,” Oswego School District 308 said in a news release.

A total of 40 students achieved medals in their respective events, with 34 of them qualifying for the national competition.

Junior Shivani Mani applied to be a state officer for the BPA Illinois Board. She delivered a speech in front of 2,000 attendees and was elected to the position of Vice President of State Projects. Shivani also earned a perfect score of 100 on the Merit Scholar test, a rigorous exam that quizzes applicants on their comprehensive knowledge of BPA.

Main was awarded the prestigious Ron Ciastko Scholarship in recognition of her outstanding achievements and contributions to BPA.

Additionally, Graham Brown received a nomination for Advisor of the Year.

Finally, three chapter members, Nathan Cristanujaya, Jonathan Flores, and Prabhav Parna, were recognized for achieving the Statesman level Torch Award, the highest achievement award in BPA. This award recognizes students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, service, and commitment to the organization.

Students who have advanced to the next level will compete at the National Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee from May 6-10.

Recognized Award winners

Sofia Alnajm, Anabella Alaniz, Sanjna Anbalagan, Nolan Augustine, Krecel Bautista, Giovanni Battistoni, Aarin Bothra, Vasuprada Chaganti, Stephanie Chen, Chris Chen, Keerthana Chitrarasu, Kassandra Nicole Coloma, Nathan Cristanujaya, Avika Dua, Madelyn Engel, Jonathan Flores, Anthony Garcia, Karthik Gunne, Abd-Elrahman Hassan, Shrihitha Ketha, Sheza Khan, Krishiv Majmundar, Yash Mambapuram, Shivani Mani, Ethan Massey, Andrew Medrano, Joseph Newman, Olivia Owles, Tarun Puri, Iiza Qureshi, Linda Rahali, Varsan Raja, Eshaal Shahbaz, Zara Shaikh, Noah Snow, Jayme Stroble, Kamini Keerthana Thotapalle Ramesh, Kamalini Kanchana Thotapalle Ramesh, Nimit Trivedi, and Aanya Tyagi

National qualifiers

Aarin Bothra for SQL Database Fundamentals; Krecel Bautista for ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding; Giovanni Battistoni, Jonathan Flores, and Noah Snow for Presentation Management Team; Vasuprada Chaganti, Avika Dua, and Shivani Mani for User Experience Design Team Adobe XD; Stephanie Chen and Chris Chen for Website Design Team; Keerthana Chitrarasu and Iiza Qureshi for Small Business Management Team; Kassandra Nicole Coloma for Prepared Speech; Nathan Cristanujaya for Health Insurance & Medical Billing; Madelyn Engel for Interview Skills; Anthony Garcia, Abd-Elrahman Hassan, Yash Mambapuram, and Nimit Trivedi for Video Production Team; Karthik Gunne, Joseph Newman, Olivia Owles, and Nathan Cristanujaya for Financial Analyst Team; Shrihitha Ketha for Advanced Spreadsheet Applications; Aarin Bothra, Sofia Alnajm, Anabella Alaniz, Sanjna Anbalagan, Sheza Khan, Linda Rahali, and Eshaal Shahbaz for Parliamentary Procedure Team; Krishiv Majmundar for Banking & Finance; Shivani Mani for Legal Office Procedures; Andrew Medrano for Prepared Speech; Tarun Puri for Entrepreneurship; Iiza Qureshi for Presentation Individual; Varsan Raja for Entrepreneurship; Zara Shaikh for Health Insurance & Medical Billing; Jayme Stroble for Fundamentals of Web Design; Kamini Keerthana Thotapalle Ramesh for Extemporaneous Speech; Kamini Keerthana Thotapalle Ramesh for Human Resource Management

First Place winners

Krecel Bautista for ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding; Giovanni Battistoni, Jonathan Flores, and Noah Snow for Presentation Management Team; Madelyn Engel for Interview Skills; Karthik Gunne, Joseph Newman, Olivia Owles, and Nathan Cristanujaya for Financial Analyst Team; Iiza Qureshi for Presentation Individual; Varsan Raja for Entrepreneurship; Zara Shaikh for Health Insurance & Medical Billing