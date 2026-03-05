‘Dynamic networking’: Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s event features more than 170 local businesses

Renee Kryger, president and CEO of the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, addresses more than 170 local business leaders during the chamber's annual membership dinner at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club on Feb. 19, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Highlighting the power of business collaboration and community innovation, the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual membership dinner with more than 170 local business representatives.

The chamber held the event on Feb. 19 at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club.

“Dynamic networking stood out as a key feature of the evening,” chamber staff said in a release.

The theme of the evening was “Stars, Stripes & Success – American Elegance.” The experience featured acoustic music by Brian Weber.

The event included an address by Mayor John Purcell, the annual meeting program, and the treasurer’s report. Membership awards were presented by chamber board chair Heather Johnson, treasurer Sarah Allen, and president and CEO Renee Kryger.

Throughout the evening, a slideshow highlighted moments from the past year’s chamber events, celebrating the community.

The chamber thanked the support and partnership of the city of Yorkville, the Yorkville School District 115, and the area’s business community leaders.

“Our mission remains rooted in providing networking, education, professional development, partnerships and meaningful connections with elected officials and community organizations,” the chamber said in the release. “Engagement in chamber programs continues to be a powerful tool for building strong, resilient businesses, and we remain committed to promoting Yorkville’s vibrant and collaborative business community.”

Following the event, the chamber thanked the event’s many sponsors.

